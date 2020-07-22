Lifestyle

IN PICS | Cambridges share adorable pics of Prince George as he turns seven

The prince's grandfather and great-grandmother both wished the youngster a happy birthday

22 July 2020 - 13:11 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Duke of Cambridge plays on the grass with (right to left) Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark both his birthday and Father's Day. Prince William and his wife have posted adorable images of Prince George to mark his seventh birthday.
Image: The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Prince William and his wife Catherine Middleton have shared adorable pictures of Prince George as the young royal celebrates his birthday today.

George, who's third in line to the British throne, turned seven and to mark the occasion, his parents shared two cute snaps of the youngster. 

In the first image, posted a day before his birthday, George is seen in a green top while sporting a toothy grin. In the second image, shared on his actual birthday, a smiling George is captured wearing a camouflage top.

Both images were taken by George's mother, the duchess of Cambridge. 

Members of the royal family, meanwhile, have taken to social media to wish the youngster a happy birthday.

Leading tributes were Prince Charles, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles and Queen Elizabeth, who shared the same snaps of the boy next to sweet birthday messages.

Prince George, who is the elder brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, shares a birthday month with Parker-Bowles, who turned 73 on July 17.

