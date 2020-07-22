IN PICS | Cambridges share adorable pics of Prince George as he turns seven
The prince's grandfather and great-grandmother both wished the youngster a happy birthday
Prince William and his wife Catherine Middleton have shared adorable pictures of Prince George as the young royal celebrates his birthday today.
George, who's third in line to the British throne, turned seven and to mark the occasion, his parents shared two cute snaps of the youngster.
In the first image, posted a day before his birthday, George is seen in a green top while sporting a toothy grin. In the second image, shared on his actual birthday, a smiling George is captured wearing a camouflage top.
Both images were taken by George's mother, the duchess of Cambridge.
Members of the royal family, meanwhile, have taken to social media to wish the youngster a happy birthday.
Leading tributes were Prince Charles, his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles and Queen Elizabeth, who shared the same snaps of the boy next to sweet birthday messages.
Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today! 🎂— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 22, 2020
📷 by The Duchess of Cambridge https://t.co/oE8UdyMg0J
Prince George, who is the elder brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, shares a birthday month with Parker-Bowles, who turned 73 on July 17.