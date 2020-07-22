IN PICS | Cambridges share adorable pics of Prince George as he turns seven

Prince William and his wife Catherine Middleton have shared adorable pictures of Prince George as the young royal celebrates his birthday today.

George, who's third in line to the British throne, turned seven and to mark the occasion, his parents shared two cute snaps of the youngster.

In the first image, posted a day before his birthday, George is seen in a green top while sporting a toothy grin. In the second image, shared on his actual birthday, a smiling George is captured wearing a camouflage top.