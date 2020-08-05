Finalists on 'following' in Zozi's footsteps, changing role of Miss SA amid Covid-19

With barely a few months left until Sasha-Lee Olivier hands over the coveted Miss SA to a new beauty queen, the finalists vying for her title reflected on the challenges and highlights of taking part in the pageant — and the pressure to “follow” in Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's footsteps.

South Africans on Wednesday met the 10 beauties looking to clinch this year's title and possibly fly SA's flag high on the global beauty pageant stage.

The finalists represent six provinces — Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Limpopo and the North West — and are an impressive group which includes two medical doctors working on the Covid-19 front line, two full-time international models as well as marketing, education and economics graduates and a food scientist.

The beauties and organisers, at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, spoke on a range of issues ahead of the glittering finale taking place in October.