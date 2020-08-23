Series Review
'Lovecraft Country' skilfully meshes pulp horror with the real terror of racism
Things get stranger and more horrific by the second in this genre-bending series from executive producer Jordan Peele
23 August 2020 - 00:01
He may have created the unique literary genre that still bears his name but horror writer HP Lovecraft was also a horrible, grotesquely misguided man of his time. He was a virulent white supremacist, bigot and anti-Semite who believed that black people were subhuman and Jews were involved in a conspiracy to degenerate the Aryan race. He once wrote of Adolf Hitler, “I know he's a clown but god I like the boy!”
It has always been difficult for Lovecraft devotees to accept that the writer could have been such a deplorable monster...
