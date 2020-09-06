Movie Review

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is a too-clever-for-its-own-good time puzzle

This James Bond-meets-Stephen Hawking sci-fi blockbuster will leave you feeling overwhelmed rather than enlightened

There's a lot of pressure on Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster for physics geeks to be the saviour of cinema in the era of Covid-19. Not since a 1962 opening in October in Havana during the Cuban missile crisis has a film had to live up to the question of whether or not it's worth potentially risking your life to see it.



Added to this is the less than satisfactory experience that currently constitutes going to the cinema - you can't sit next to your loved ones or family; the reduced capacity restrictions mean that the audience is much smaller than normal and, of course, the ticket price is still steep. All of which are considerations that Nolan didn't realise he'd have to deal with when he was spending almost a quarter of a billion dollars to produce Tenet...