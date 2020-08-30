Series Review

'Away': This 'mission to Mars' drama series is a waste of TV space

Unimaginative telling and stereotyped characters make Netflix's latest show a disappointing watch

As people in the real world continue their quest to make the journey to Mars a reality, cinema and television have streaked ahead to imagine what this as yet uncharted territory may look and feel like.



The exploration of space has provided creators with a vast canvas for the expression of human fears against the most awesome backdrop the universe has to offer. Space has given us the philosophical dread and imaginative awesomeness of Kubrick's 2001; the claustrophobic terrors of Tarkovsky's Solaris and Ridley Scott's Alien, and the nit-picking geeky accuracy of Gravity and The Martian...