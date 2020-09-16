Lifestyle

Facebook freeze — why celebs won't post on Instagram & Facebook today

16 September 2020 - 10:58
Kim Kardashian-West will freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts in a campaign to fight hate speech and misinformation spread on the two platforms.
Kim Kardashian-West will freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts in a campaign to fight hate speech and misinformation spread on the two platforms.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

You might have seen that celebrities with millions of followers on Instagram and Facebook are “freezing” their social media accounts on Wednesday in support of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

The latest to join the movement is reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian-West, who said she cannot watch America being “split apart.”

Here's what you need to know:

What is Stop Hate for Profit?

The campaign by civil rights and advocacy organisations seeks to hold social media companies accountable for, among other things, misinformation, racial bias and hate speech that is spread on their platforms.

The movement was started in July and has garnered the support of thousands of individuals and major companies, including Coca-Cola and Microsoft, which stopped advertising their products on the platforms. The movement said Facebook, unlike YouTube, Twitter and Reddit, refuses to take accountability and do away with the spread of hate on its platforms.

Facebook silent about demands 

The New York Times reported that Facebook declined to comment.

Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation which is part of the campaign, said celebrities including musician Demi Lovato will, after the 24-hour blackout, use the platforms to share educational and informative information.

What do celebs say? 

Kim announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she will not post on her personal and business accounts for 24 hours. The launch of her shape wear maternity line, Skims, has been postponed to Thursday.

Kim has more than 30m followers on Facebook and 188m on Instagram. Skims has two million followers on the app.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence said Facebook deliberately spreads misinformation and accused the company, which also owns Instagram, of putting profits over the livelihoods of its customers.

Why the internet is divided over Kim Kardashian's maternity shape wear

Kim Kardashian's maternity shape wear has not even launched and it is already causing heated debate online.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | From catfights to jail selfies: Five memorable 'KUWTK' moments

Here are the scenes we'll never forget as the long-running reality show, 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians', comes to an end
Lifestyle
5 days ago

KUWTK is coming to an end, and the net can’t deal with it

There's heartbreak, joy for Kourtney and worry for the Kardashians who are 'dependent' on the reality show
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hate cleaning the braai grid? Hacks to get it done quickly and easily Food
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | September 13 to 19 2020 Lifestyle
  3. It's seriously simple: Here's how you can create your own Facebook avatar Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | The Kiffness takes shots at Malema with 'Jerusalema' parody Lifestyle
  5. Heritage Month recipes, week 2: make it, send us a photo and you could win Food

Latest Videos

Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
'Koko is lying': Former Eskom secretary says acting CEO introduced her to Gupta ...