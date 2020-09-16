Facebook freeze — why celebs won't post on Instagram & Facebook today

You might have seen that celebrities with millions of followers on Instagram and Facebook are “freezing” their social media accounts on Wednesday in support of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

The latest to join the movement is reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian-West, who said she cannot watch America being “split apart.”

Here's what you need to know:

What is Stop Hate for Profit?

The campaign by civil rights and advocacy organisations seeks to hold social media companies accountable for, among other things, misinformation, racial bias and hate speech that is spread on their platforms.

The movement was started in July and has garnered the support of thousands of individuals and major companies, including Coca-Cola and Microsoft, which stopped advertising their products on the platforms. The movement said Facebook, unlike YouTube, Twitter and Reddit, refuses to take accountability and do away with the spread of hate on its platforms.

Facebook silent about demands

The New York Times reported that Facebook declined to comment.

Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation which is part of the campaign, said celebrities including musician Demi Lovato will, after the 24-hour blackout, use the platforms to share educational and informative information.

What do celebs say?

Kim announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she will not post on her personal and business accounts for 24 hours. The launch of her shape wear maternity line, Skims, has been postponed to Thursday.

Kim has more than 30m followers on Facebook and 188m on Instagram. Skims has two million followers on the app.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence said Facebook deliberately spreads misinformation and accused the company, which also owns Instagram, of putting profits over the livelihoods of its customers.