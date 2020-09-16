Lifestyle

'She's had enough': Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

The 'WAP' hitmaker ditched her hubby of three years after cheating rumours

16 September 2020 - 10:48 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Cardi B and Offset in happier times.
Cardi B and Offset in happier times.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

US rapper Cardi B and husband and fellow rapper Offset are calling it quits after three years of marriage, various media outlets have reported. 

According to People, the WAP hitmaker reportedly filed for divorce from the Migos rapper on Tuesday after rumours of infidelity.

A source reportedly told the site that Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had been cheating on Cardi the entire time they were together but that she'd “looked the other way” because of their daughter Kulture Kiari.

The source added that the award-winning rapper didn't want to be “embarrassed” but had had enough. 

This is not the first time Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has ditched her baby daddy, having surprised fans back in 2018 with news of a split.

Cardi B announces split from Offset - the internet is a mess!

Tears. Real tears.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

In a video Cardi said people had been “bugging” her about her relationship and she wanted to clear a few things up.

“I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. He's always somebody that I run to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault.”

She said the pair, who have a child together, had simply grown apart.

“I guess we grew out of love but we're not together any more. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah.”

- Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cardi B 'working things out' with Offset & fans are wilding!

Should Cardi even bother giving her baby daddy a second shot?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

The internet goes wild after OffSet tweets about missing Cardi B

Tweeps were 'no no no guy, leave Cardi B alone!'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Cardi B got married with no fancy dress, no make-up & no ring

They woke up that morning and decided to get married. Just like that. Nje.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Hate cleaning the braai grid? Hacks to get it done quickly and easily Food
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | September 13 to 19 2020 Lifestyle
  3. It's seriously simple: Here's how you can create your own Facebook avatar Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | The Kiffness takes shots at Malema with 'Jerusalema' parody Lifestyle
  5. Heritage Month recipes, week 2: make it, send us a photo and you could win Food

Latest Videos

Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
'Koko is lying': Former Eskom secretary says acting CEO introduced her to Gupta ...