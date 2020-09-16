'She's had enough': Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

US rapper Cardi B and husband and fellow rapper Offset are calling it quits after three years of marriage, various media outlets have reported.

According to People, the WAP hitmaker reportedly filed for divorce from the Migos rapper on Tuesday after rumours of infidelity.

A source reportedly told the site that Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, had been cheating on Cardi the entire time they were together but that she'd “looked the other way” because of their daughter Kulture Kiari.

The source added that the award-winning rapper didn't want to be “embarrassed” but had had enough.

This is not the first time Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has ditched her baby daddy, having surprised fans back in 2018 with news of a split.