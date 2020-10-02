WATCH | My heart aches, says Chrissy Teigen's mom as she bids farewell to grandson

Teigen, 34, shared the devastating news of her miscarriage with her millions of followers on Thursday morning, saying that the family was “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before”.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough...

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” an inconsolable Teigen said in the post.

Many celebrities and fans have since taken to social media to express their condolences to the model, who has two other children with husband John Legend.