From global dance challenge to MTV awards nominee: 5 times ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker Master KG won 2020

07 October 2020 - 15:00
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG is flying high.
2020 continues to be Master KG's year after he was nominated for a prestigious MTV Europe Music Award (EMA).

His accolades this year continue to grow, with Tuesday's nomination confirming his single Jerusalema as a global hit.

Here is a timeline leading up to Master KG securing the nomination.  

Dance challenges

Master KG's hit song has kept the world abuzz in recent months with endless dance challenges months after the song was released.

Globally, people, including health-care workers, police officers, priests, actors, convicts, ministers and even animals, have been taking part in the challenge and dancing to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemaChallenge.

Janet Jackson, Leslie Jordan and Ronaldo are fans

Celebrities and sports superstars across the globe picked up on the track on social media for the viral dance challenge.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo used the song for a cute family video, while musos Janet Jackson and rapper Chance the Rapper are also fans.

Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan said he finally discovered a song that “let’s you eat and dance at the same time”.

Most searched song in the world

Shazam announced in September that Jerusalema was the most searched song in the world on the app.

The music video, which was released in December, has garnered more than 173m streams on YouTube.

President's favourite song

During his televised address to the nation last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a shoutout to Master KG

“There can be no better way to celebrate our South Africanness than joining the global phenomenon that is spreading across the world and that is the Jerusalema dance challenge, the Jerusalema song that I love so much,” said Ramaphosa.

Award nominations 

On Tuesday, MTV announced the nominations for the 2020 EMAs, and Master KG bagged a nod, along with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, for Best African Act. The EMAs will take place on November 8.

Reacting to the news, Master KG said: “This is a life-changing moment for me”. 

He also secured five nominations at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma). He is nominated for Best Male Southern Africa, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Artist of the Year.

The 2020 Afrimma Awards ceremony is set to take place on November 15. 

