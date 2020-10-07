From global dance challenge to MTV awards nominee: 5 times ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker Master KG won 2020

2020 continues to be Master KG's year after he was nominated for a prestigious MTV Europe Music Award (EMA).

His accolades this year continue to grow, with Tuesday's nomination confirming his single Jerusalema as a global hit.

Here is a timeline leading up to Master KG securing the nomination.

Dance challenges

Master KG's hit song has kept the world abuzz in recent months with endless dance challenges months after the song was released.

Globally, people, including health-care workers, police officers, priests, actors, convicts, ministers and even animals, have been taking part in the challenge and dancing to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemaChallenge.