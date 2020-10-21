Lifestyle

WATCH | Nicholas Kolisi asking Rachel for a baby brother is the cutest thing you'll see today

21 October 2020 - 11:29
Rachel Kolisi's son Nicholas asked her for a baby brother.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi

Nicholas Kolisi, son of businesswoman Rachel and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, asked his mother for a baby brother and Siya backed him.

“What did you say?" asks Rachel, before Nicholas shyly responds: “Can I have a baby brother?”

Rachel said the video was captured at 6am after only getting two hours of sleep because her youngest daughter, Keziah, struggled to fall asleep. 

She asked if other mothers could relate, to which Idols judge Unathi Msengana responded: “I tell my daughter she is f*** crazy all the time.”

Another user, Heymoohey wrote: “My nephew went through this phase. He used to tell everyone that there was a baby brother in his mommy's stomach. Our family get-togethers were interesting at this point.”

Was Nicholas' request an innocent one or secretly planned with his father? Siya also chimed in on the conversation and said, “Nick, please say it louder.”

Rachel did not challenge the idea, but she has one condition: only when her husband is a stay-at-home dad, she responded to his comment. 

