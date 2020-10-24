And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ...

All hail queen Shudufhadzo Musida.

The 24-year-old from Ha-Masia in Limpopo was crowned Miss SA 2020 on Saturday at the pageant's glam finale, which was held in Cape Town for the first time in the competition's 62-year history.

Musida was also the winner of this year's controversial public vote, whereby people were invited to pay to vote their fave contestant into the top 10.

Passionate that education is the key to empowerment, she has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics, and is currently completing her BA Honours in international relations.