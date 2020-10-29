Lifestyle

WATCH | Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra adds a twist to global hit 'Jerusalema'

29 October 2020 - 06:43

With the world still singing and dancing to Master KG's global hit Jerusalema, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra have shared their own rendition of the track.

The rendition of the piece is part of the orchestra’s annual community gala concerts and was recorded at Artscape Opera House, featuring the Jazzart Dance Theatre.

“The original soundtrack by Master KG and performed by Nomcebo was enhanced for symphonic instruments by composer Mike Campbell. The result will really get you tapping your feet,” said the orchestra.

The orchestra's musicians are also set to stream a new series in November that was recorded earlier this month at Erin Hall, Rondebosch.  

The four-chamber music concerts, supported by the City of Cape Town, were recorded in front of a very small, socially-distanced, and appreciative audience, said the orchestra.

“This was the only way we could ensure our supporters could hear good music which our musicians loved performing,” said CEO Louis Heyneman.

“It was, at the time; the only way in which we could perform in front of a live audience. We are recording two symphony concerts for streaming in November, but until our usual venues open to audiences our hands are tied.”

Online subscriptions for the four concerts are R320, and single tickets R100 each.

