WATCH | Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra adds a twist to global hit 'Jerusalema'

With the world still singing and dancing to Master KG's global hit Jerusalema, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra have shared their own rendition of the track.

The rendition of the piece is part of the orchestra’s annual community gala concerts and was recorded at Artscape Opera House, featuring the Jazzart Dance Theatre.

“The original soundtrack by Master KG and performed by Nomcebo was enhanced for symphonic instruments by composer Mike Campbell. The result will really get you tapping your feet,” said the orchestra.