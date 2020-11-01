'I’m stronger now': How Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida beat the bullies
Shudufhadzo Musida has made history for Venda, writes Claire Keeton, who found why the new Miss SA wants to help those with mental health issues
01 November 2020 - 00:00
A pale sun lights the face of Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, in her hotel room, where first princess Thato Mosehle does her makeup during our interview — her fourth by 8am.
In a fluffy pink gown with hearts, Mosehle, a medical doctor, has tears in her eyes as she brushes powder onto her friend’s flawless face...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.