'I’m stronger now': How Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida beat the bullies

Shudufhadzo Musida has made history for Venda, writes Claire Keeton, who found why the new Miss SA wants to help those with mental health issues

A pale sun lights the face of Miss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, in her hotel room, where first princess Thato Mosehle does her makeup during our interview — her fourth by 8am.



In a fluffy pink gown with hearts, Mosehle, a medical doctor, has tears in her eyes as she brushes powder onto her friend’s flawless face...