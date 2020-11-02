Lifestyle

WATCH | The sweet way Chrissy Teigen, friends honoured son Jack

Model shared news of her loss in a heartbreaking post on Instagram

02 November 2020 - 12:17 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Chrissy Teigen shared her joys and sorrow with her followers.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Barely a month after the tragic loss of her unborn son Jack, Chrissy Teigen has shared the sweet and touching ways she and her friends honoured his memory. 

Teigen, 34, shared the devastating news of her miscarriage with her millions of followers early last month, saying  the family was “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before”.

Weeks later, the mom of two opened up about the heartbreaking experience in a lengthy essay she shared on Twitter and Instagram. 

Over the weekend, the cookbook author shared the sweet tributes she and her best friends paid to the tot.

In an image shared on Twitter of her "date night" with husband John Legend, Teigen revealed the tattoo bearing Jack's name on her wrist, alongside tattoos bearing the names of her hubby and children Luna and Miles. 

The model also shared a montage featuring images of her closest friends donating seven pints of blood to "replace" the pints Teigen was given in hospital to try and save Jack.

"I have the absolute best friends in the world. A small circle but if it were 50 times larger, I still wouldn’t feel the love I do every day. Seven bags donated for the seven used for Jack. Love you so much," Teigen said. 

