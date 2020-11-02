WATCH | The sweet way Chrissy Teigen, friends honoured son Jack

Barely a month after the tragic loss of her unborn son Jack, Chrissy Teigen has shared the sweet and touching ways she and her friends honoured his memory.

Teigen, 34, shared the devastating news of her miscarriage with her millions of followers early last month, saying the family was “shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before”.

Weeks later, the mom of two opened up about the heartbreaking experience in a lengthy essay she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Over the weekend, the cookbook author shared the sweet tributes she and her best friends paid to the tot.