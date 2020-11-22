Humour

How to NOT write a book in 30 days

This successful author would prefer it if you didn't write a book that might compete with the book she's NOT writing

There's a lot of writing advice out there. I just rewrote that first line seven times based on two tips I came across earlier: "Keep your opening line short." And, "rewrite, rewrite, rewrite."



I'm not sure if it's because there's so much writing advice out there, but there are writers everywhere. Tell anyone you're an author, and they'll instantly tell you about the book they're busy writing, have written, going to write soonish...