How decades of work, and half dose of fortune, drove Oxford vaccine success

It took Oxford University's brightest minds decades of work to give them the expertise to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. In the end, it was a momentary error — and a dose of good fortune — that carried them over the line.

The Oxford vaccinologists were exhilarated on Monday when drugmaker AstraZeneca, with whom they developed the shot, announced that it could be about 90% effective, citing data from late-stage trials.

“It can only happen if extraordinary support is provided,” Adrian Hill, director of Oxford University's Jenner Institute which developed the shot, said “We had pretty well the whole institute in Oxford working on this vaccine.”

While skill and hard work drove development, AstraZeneca said it was a minor mistake that made the team realise how they could significantly boost the shot's success rate, to as much as 90% from about 60%: by administering a half dose, followed by a full dose a month later.