Artists show the true colours of black women who reigned supreme
Carla Fonseca and Nthato Mokgata celebrate magnificent figures who've have been written out of history in 'Again She Reigns'
29 November 2020 - 00:01
History has not been kind to black people. Black women, specifically.
Often, through their work, artists try to correct the reductive narratives of black history written in aid of efforts to erase, remove or replace black triumph for the benefit of the colonial project or other causes, including religion and the attainment of power...
