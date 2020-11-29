'The Crown's' Emma Corrin on her 'terrifying' resemblance to Princess Di

The actress tells Margaret Gardiner that her South African mum looked a lot like the late royal

To all the girls who dream about falling in love and marrying a prince like they do in fairy tales, here's my advice to you: watch The Crown season 4.



There's a generation that has a vague awareness of Princess Diana, but for those who lived through her time as the People's Princess, Netflix's latest season of The Crown paints a darker version of what we've guessed...