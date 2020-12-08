Lifestyle

Prince Harry files lawsuit against British newspaper, joining wife Meghan

08 December 2020 - 07:47 By Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan are both suing the publisher of 'Mail on Sunday'. File photo.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan are both suing the publisher of 'Mail on Sunday'. File photo.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry is suing the publishers of a British newspaper for libel, joining his wife Meghan who is separately suing them over breach of copyright and data protection, British media reported on Monday.

A spokesperson for Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth, declined to comment. Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Mail on Sunday, could not immediately be reached.

According to reports in several British newspapers, Harry's lawyers filed a libel action at the end of November over a Mail on Sunday article published in October.

The article said that the prince had lost touch with the Royal Marines, a commando force of the British navy with whom he had a formal relationship during his time as a working royal, since stepping back from royal duties earlier this year.

Meghan Markle seeks to delay court battle with British newspaper

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has asked a London court to delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid after a judge ruled the ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Harry, who served in the armed forces for a decade before taking on the role of a full-time senior royal, had been appointed as Captain General Royal Marines by his grandmother in 2017.

As part of an arrangement negotiated with the queen and other senior royals, he had to give up the title in March, when he moved to the US with Meghan and the couple's son Archie. British media reported at the time he was upset at having to relinquish the military connections, which he highly valued.

Meghan's own separate lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday publishers is in relation to articles published in 2019 that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Meghan's father to Meghan: Would be great to see you, even in court

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas said on Monday that he was prepared to face his daughter in court and that she and her husband Prince Harry ...
News
10 months ago

Harry, Meghan didn't co-operate with 'Finding Freedom' authors, lawyer tells court

"Any suggestion that the duke and duchess collaborated on the book is false," one of the authors said.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

IN QUOTES | Double standards & propaganda: Prince Harry takes shots at UK media

Prince Harry on Tuesday announced that Meghan Markle is suing Mail on Sunday for bullying her and publishing a private letter she penned for her ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  2. Buy the best: We ranked Christmas mince pies from major supermarkets Food
  3. Zahara: I’m not here to make hits Lifestyle
  4. Restaurant Mosaic to close as top chef Chantel Dartnall starts 'new adventure' Food
  5. Partying in a pandemic: inside SA's clubbing scene Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...