Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scandal

29 December 2020 - 08:39 By Lisa Richwine and Khanyisile Ngcobo
Actress Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Full House actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top US university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday.

Loughlin, 56, had reported to the low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin in October.

Prosecutors said Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits for the school’s crew team, even though neither rowed competitively.

After initially fighting the charges, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli is serving a five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc, California. He is scheduled to be released in April.

Earlier this month, the couple's youngest daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli spoke out on the impact the scandal had on her and her family.

Speaking exclusively to the Red Table Talk, Olivia Jade admitted that the incident was an “eye opener” to her.

“It's led me to have a completely different outlook on a lot of situations,” she said. The 21-year-old YouTube influencer admitted that there was “no justifying” what happened and said she felt “ashamed” and “embarrassed” by her family's involvement.

The celebrity parents were among 56 people charged in a scheme masterminded by consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has admitted to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure admission to elite schools.

In August, Loughlin apologised and said she had acted out of love for her daughters.

Loughlin starred as Aunt Becky in the family comedy Full House, which ran on US television from 1987 to 1995. It was revived by Netflix in 2016 as Fuller House.

Reuters and TimesLIVE

