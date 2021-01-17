Lessons from the pointless and important world of TikTok
As the hawks warn us, TikTok may indeed be a danger - not least because it offers so much addictive fun, writes Virginia Heffernan
17 January 2021 - 00:01
The sword of Damocles was hoisted over TikTok last year, as Western governments asked whether the Chinese video app was a threat to national security.
Before our eyes, TikTok morphed into something much more serious than ... well, what was it in the first place, exactly? A platform for lip-synching to Megan Thee Stallion? A library of videos showing the same man falling over in his kitchen?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.