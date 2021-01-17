Lessons from the pointless and important world of TikTok

As the hawks warn us, TikTok may indeed be a danger - not least because it offers so much addictive fun, writes Virginia Heffernan

The sword of Damocles was hoisted over TikTok last year, as Western governments asked whether the Chinese video app was a threat to national security.



Before our eyes, TikTok morphed into something much more serious than ... well, what was it in the first place, exactly? A platform for lip-synching to Megan Thee Stallion? A library of videos showing the same man falling over in his kitchen?..