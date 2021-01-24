Technology

R245k smart baths, rollable phones and robot butlers: cool tech from CES 2021

Las Vegas' famous tech trade show was virtual this year but still showcased some outlandish and innovative ideas

Most people who've been to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) — the technology trade show that's taken place in Las Vegas, Nevada, every January since 1998 — will tell you not to go if you can possibly avoid it.



First, Sin City should be visited for pleasure, not work...