Technology
R245k smart baths, rollable phones and robot butlers: cool tech from CES 2021
Las Vegas' famous tech trade show was virtual this year but still showcased some outlandish and innovative ideas
24 January 2021 - 00:01
Most people who've been to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) — the technology trade show that's taken place in Las Vegas, Nevada, every January since 1998 — will tell you not to go if you can possibly avoid it.
First, Sin City should be visited for pleasure, not work...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.