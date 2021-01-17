Technology can enhance exercise, but it can never replace it. Or can it?

With virtual fitness trainers already out in the world, can exercise avatars and nanobots be far behind? Devlin Brown reviews workout trends for 2021

As she straps the smart watch to her wrist, tiny carbon nanotubes connected to dielectric elastomers read her pulse, blood sugar level and mood. She presses "start" and nanobots too small to be detected by her senses surge into her veins as the smart watch automatically turns on the smart TV attached to her wall.



On the holographic screen she sees her avatar, Sarah. Sarah smiles at her and shouts: "Let's go!" She has programmed Sarah to be an accomplished crossfitter, and, lying in her bed, she watches Sarah perform box jumps, kipping pullups and Olympic lifts. The nanobots inside her body dispatch the effects of exercise to the various parts of her body — all without her lifting an arm. As her avatar exercises, she becomes fitter...