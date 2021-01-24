You should get to know 'Nomadland' director Chloé Zhao's name

She's a hot contender to take best director honours at this year’s Oscars, writes Margaret Gardiner

Who is Chloé Zhao and why should you care? If you are a cinephile you may have seen The Rider a few years ago, writer/director Zhao's film about a brain-injured bronco breaker who has to choose between tossing everything he's known and starting over, or continue being thrown by wild horses and possibly becoming a paraplegic like his friend.



It sounds depressing and would be in other hands, but 39-year-old Zhao, born in Beijing, spent years as an outsider, an experience that has allowed her to translate the silent strength and dignity of people who have limited options...