It's optimistic to assume queerness has been normalised: Kristen Stewart

The 'Happiest Season' star tells Margaret Gardiner how she came out

Kristen Stewart is a lightning rod. The petite brunette with dark roots, bleached ends and half-moon eyes that captured a generation from the moment she was cast as Bella in the Twilight trilogy has held many titles: America's Sweetheart, heartbreaker, talent.



The latter description is overshadowed by her revelation that despite having dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, she's recently been dating a woman. The backlash - that she's not manifesting in the projection of the young heroine Barbie doll - has been harsh and loud...