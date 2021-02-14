Review

'Crazy, Not Insane' explores the life's work of a serial killer researcher

Documentary zooms in on psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis's personal struggle to gain acceptance for her theories about the evil that men do

As a sheltered Jewish girl in 1940s New York, Dorothy Otnow Lewis listened to the news of the Nuremberg Trials broadcast on her parents' radio. She heard the depressing revelations of the psychopathology of what had made the Nazis so evil.



When she left home in the '60s to become a psychiatrist, her morbid childhood fascination with the inner workings of evil men led her to specialise in the investigation of what made serial killers tick...