Lifestyle

Mystery solved: what that fighter jet is doing on top of a building in Sandton

16 February 2021 - 11:50 By Toni Jaye Singer
The Mirage III fighter jet topping the FuturExotics Lifestyle Emporium on Sandton Drive in Gauteng.
Image: Supplied/Moti Group

Commuters travelling along Sandton Drive in Gauteng are at risk of whiplash when they spot an intriguing architectural feature worthy of a double, or even triple, take. 

Perched on top of a modern office building next door to a filling station on the corner of Marie Avenue is a Mirage III fighter jet. It is intended to be the key attraction of the FuturExotics Lifestyle Emporium, which hopes to open its doors to the public in September.

Dreamed up by Zunaid Moti, chairperson of the Moti Group, the FuturExotics Lifestyle Emporium promises to be a treasure trove of luxuries and exclusive collectables.

According to the brochure, it is a “custom-built lifestyle venue featuring the world’s finest in exotic vehicles, marine and aviation — a lifestyle enhancer that includes not only high-class products but also financing, sparing you the cost of the middleman. All under one roof”.

Moti sees the fighter jet not only as a drawcard, but as a “beautiful piece of avant-garde art” that represents his company’s “fast, forward-looking and innovative approach to business”.

“I’m excited to have the Mirage as the signature piece on top of the FuturExotics Lifestyle Emporium building. It is symbolic of beauty, strength, agility and speed, which is what Sandton represents as the financial capital of Africa.” 

