How do you say that? The Kiffness has this neat trick to learning the new name for PE

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
25 February 2021 - 11:00
David Scott of The Kiffness has come up with a clever way to learn the new name for Port Elizabeth.
Image: The Kiffness/Press

The Kiffness's David Scott has put a fresh spin on Miriam Makeba's legendary hit The Click Song to try educate the internet on how to say the new name for Port Elizabeth

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa gazetted the name change on Tuesday. Port Elizabeth will now be known as Gqeberha and Uitenhage as Kariega. Port Elizabeth Airport was also renamed Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

King William’s Town is now Qonce and Maclear is now Nqanqarhu.

While some have welcomed the change, others are still trying to get used to the change and have flooded social media asking how to pronounce the name.

While Google was no doubt filled with search enquiries about the name changes, Scott decided to help people out by creating a quirky video tutorial to The Click Song.

He also couldn't let the moment slide without cracking a joke about the clicks in the names of the cities featured on the video.

News
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
