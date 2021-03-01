Black British actors triumph in early Golden Globe awards

Black British actors Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega, and animated movie Soul were among the early winners at Sunday's virtual Golden Globes ceremony, which took place under a cloud after a furore over diversity.

Kaluuya won best supporting actor for his role as Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

“This took it out of me. I gave everything,” said Kaluuya, accepting the award via a webcam.

Boyega won the supporting actor award for his role in the Small Axe series of TV movies about life as a black person in 1970s London. Soul, the first Pixar movie to have a black character in the lead, was named best animated movie.

The usual chummy gathering of A-listers at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and controversy over the lack of black members in the 87-member Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) whose members choose the Golden Globe winners.