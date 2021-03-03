'This is a great loss for Jamaica': Reggae icon Bunny Wailer dies aged 73

Bunny Wailer, the legendary Jamaican reggae singer who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh and was the last surviving founding member, has died at a hospital after suffering a stroke. He was 73.

“This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, calling him “a respected elder statesman of the Jamaican music scene.”

Wailer's given name was Neville O'Riley Livingston but he was known affectionately as Bunny Wailer, Bunny Livingston or Jah B. He came from Trench Town, a poor inner city community of Kingston that went on to inspire one of the Wailers' hits.

The Grammy-award winning songwriter and percussionist met Marley and Tosh at a young age and the trio formed the Wailers in 1963. Nearly a decade later, the group was signed by producer Chris Blackwell's Island Records, which lead to their fifth, now classic album, Catch a Fire and international fame.

Credited with popularising reggae music, the Wailers toured the world and had several hit songs in the ska and rocksteady styles, including Simmer Down, Lonesome Feeling, and Thank You Lord.