Thuli Madonsela wishes Meghan and Harry pregnancy without 'undue stress'
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their pregnancy.
She said she hopes the issues between the couple and the British royal family are resolved soon so they don’t cause them “undue stress” while they await the arrival of their second child.
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry on their pregnancy. I hope the issues between them and the UK Royal family will soon be left behind so as to enjoy this pregnancy without undue stress and that the grand children feel free to love across the Atlantic pic.twitter.com/UEjLicz1PR— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 7, 2021
Last month, Harry and Meghan announced via their spokesperson that their son Archie “is going to be a big brother”.
Meghan’s longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman also announced the news via Twitter by posting a black and white picture showing a visibly pregnant Meghan.
Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021
Madonsela’s tweet came as the globe waited to watch Meghan and Harry’s two-hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In video clips shared on social media, Harry told Oprah he was happy to be doing the interview with Meghan by his side.
“It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he said.
No subject was off limits. The world’s first look at “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/8hoxc023mX— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2021
In another clip shared by CBS, Meghan accused “the firm,” which is the royal family, of spreading falsehoods about the couple.
“I don’t know how they could expect that after all this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”
In SA, the interview will broadcast on M-Net on Monday at 7.30 pm.
“There’s a lot that’s been lost already.”— CBS (@CBS) March 4, 2021
