Thuli Madonsela wishes Meghan and Harry pregnancy without 'undue stress'

08 March 2021 - 07:30
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said she hopes Harry and Meghan's children will 'feel free to love across the Atlantic'. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their pregnancy.

She said she hopes the issues between the couple and the British royal family are resolved soon so they don’t cause them “undue stress” while they await the arrival of their second child.

Last month, Harry and Meghan announced via their spokesperson that their son Archie “is going to be a big brother”.

Meghan’s longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman also announced the news via Twitter by posting a black and white picture showing a visibly pregnant Meghan.

Madonsela’s tweet came as the globe waited to watch Meghan and Harry’s two-hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In video clips shared on social media, Harry told Oprah he was happy to be doing the interview with Meghan by his side.

“It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he said.

In another clip shared by CBS, Meghan accused “the firm,” which is the royal family, of spreading falsehoods about the couple.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

In SA, the interview will broadcast on M-Net on Monday at 7.30 pm.  

