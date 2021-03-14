Movie Review

Diabolical story of Gitmo prisoner is brought to life in 'The Mauritanian'

The writer visits the Western Cape set of a film about one of the men held for more than a decade after 9/11

It's a sweltering day, late January 2020, as a van of journalists arrives at the Mistico Equestrian Centre in the winelands outside Paarl, 40 minutes' drive from Cape Town. The journalists — a motley crew of entertainment hacks from Cape Town, Joburg, Italy and the UK — aren't here to feed the equine beauties. We're here to marvel at the terrifying recreation of the notorious US detention site in Cuba's Guantanamo Bay. Complete with guard towers, towering metal fences and signs that warn that it's a restricted area — no photos permitted and harming the iguanas earns you a $10,000 fine — it's as close as those of us fortunate enough to never have to see the real Guantanamo can imagine.



BIG-NAME CAST..