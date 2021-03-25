Lifestyle

Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter account as it 'no longer serves her as positively'

25 March 2021 - 13:44 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account. File photo.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

US model Chrissy Teigen has bid goodbye to social media platform Twitter, saying that the app “no longer serves her as positively”. 

Teigen, 35, posted a thread on the platform on Wednesday where she shared her reasons for deleting her account before removing her profile.

She told her followers that while she truly considers them her “actual friends” after 10 years of interacting on the app, it was time for her to say goodbye.

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap-back girl, but I'm just not.”

The mom of two shared more of her thoughts in the lengthy thread, ending it by telling fans that while she loves them and cherishes their time together, she also hates them.

This is the second time Teigen is stepping back from the platform, having done so last year after her miscarriage of son Jack.

Teigen at the time told her 13 million followers she was taking a break from the app as she was in a “grief depression hole”. 

The cookbook author has always been very candid on her social media platforms, sharing her life and personal struggles with her millions of followers over the years.

It remains unclear if she'll delete her other social media accounts — but her Instagram page remains active.

