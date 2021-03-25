Chrissy Teigen deletes Twitter account as it 'no longer serves her as positively'

US model Chrissy Teigen has bid goodbye to social media platform Twitter, saying that the app “no longer serves her as positively”.

Teigen, 35, posted a thread on the platform on Wednesday where she shared her reasons for deleting her account before removing her profile.

She told her followers that while she truly considers them her “actual friends” after 10 years of interacting on the app, it was time for her to say goodbye.

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something.