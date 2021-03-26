WATCH | Miss SA top three open up about representing SA on global stage

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida and her first and second princesses, Thato Mosehle and Natasha Joubert, opened up about preparing to represent SA on global stages this year.

The beauty queens had a heart-to-heart conversation on during an Instagram Live on Thursday, in which they responded to questions from supporters who wanted to know about their journey so far.

Musida will take on Miss World in December and Mosehle will represent SA at Miss Supranational - the pageant is yet to confirm the date.

Joubert will be the first to represent SA, at Miss Universe on May 17. As she preps for the global stage, she says she aims to give the pageant her best and make SA proud.

“It's really walking away knowing that I did my best. I want to walk away saying 'this is everything I could do'. I want to be proud of myself first. Obviously, I want to make SA proud but I need to be content with everything I do there,” she said.