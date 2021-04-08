'It's my body': Khloe Kardashian on scraping untouched bikini snap from the net

Khloe Kardashian has brought in her legal team in an attempt to delete an unairbrushed picture she says her assistant mistakenly posted of her on social media.

The image in not filtered or altered in any way and shows Khloe wearing a bikini by the pool.

“Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands told Page Six.

Twitter has said the image is subject to a takedown notice and has been removed, reports BBC.

Reddit also deleted the image.

On Instagram Khloe said she worked hard to achieve the body she now has and has every right to remove an image that is a bad angle or doesn't reflect the hard work she has put in.

She posted a live video of herself wearing bikini bottoms, with her hands covering her chest.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”