Lifestyle

'It's my body': Khloe Kardashian on scraping untouched bikini snap from the net

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
08 April 2021 - 10:07
Khloe says she has worked hard for her body.
Khloe says she has worked hard for her body.
Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has brought in her legal team in an attempt to delete an unairbrushed picture she says her assistant mistakenly posted of her on social media.

The image in not filtered or altered in any way and shows Khloe wearing a bikini by the pool.

“Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands told Page Six.

Twitter has said the image is subject to a takedown notice and has been removed, reports BBC.

Reddit also deleted the image.

On Instagram Khloe said she worked hard to achieve the body she now has and has every right to remove an image that is a bad angle or doesn't reflect the hard work she has put in.

She posted a live video of herself wearing bikini bottoms, with her hands covering her chest.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

READ MORE:

Khloe Kardashian has a ‘new face’ again and tweeps are freaking out!

"At this rate, the Khloe K we once knew will disappear into thin air," one tweep said.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

‘Khloe believes in indoda’ - Mzansi reacts to Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reunion

Khloe and Jordyn had a fallout and Kylie cut ties with Jordyn.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes list

Kim Kardashian has added the word “billionaire” to her resume.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thandiwe Newton corrects Shona name faux pas, says her name is Zulu: 'You ... Lifestyle
  2. Did Moonchild faint when she first met Beyoncé? She plays ‘True or False’ with ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | High drama as beauty queen's tiara 'snatched' minutes after crowning Lifestyle
  4. Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes ... Lifestyle
  5. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 SAG Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes