Meghan Markle ready to take on Piers Morgan - report

It’s no secret British broadcaster Piers Morgan is not a fan of Meghan Markle.

He claims she wanted to be pals when she was semi-famous but after meeting Prince Harry, she ghosted him.

Since then, Morgan has unleashed a torrent of criticism her way: from Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior members of the royal family to their most recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan has never held back.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained mum, but it has been reported she is assembling a legal team to take action.

According to The Mirror, Markle is plotting something.

“I think she will come up with something or they will come up with something extraordinarily unusual which they will try to take the better of him,” royal expert Angela Levin told the publication.

The couple have consistently commented on the British press attacking them and have, in some cases, taken legal action.

After his recent tirade against Markle, Morgan said he received messages from members of the royal family thanking him for his support.

In the Oprah interview, Harry admitted things were strained, particularly with his brother and father.

The world is waiting to see what Markle’s next move will be.