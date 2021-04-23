Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new pic of son Louis as he turns three

Prince William and his wife Catherine published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday.

The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.

The picture showed a grinning Louis on a red bicycle with a school bag strapped on his back.

Louis is the second royal to celebrate their birthday this week, with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth having marked hers on Wednesday.