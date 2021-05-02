Lifestyle

Movie Review

'Songs My Brothers Taught Me' paved the way for Oscar winner Chloé Zhao

The groundbreaking director's debut film is now available to SA viewers

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
02 May 2021 - 00:01

On Sunday night, director Chloé Zhao became the first woman of colour to win an Oscar for best director and best picture, for Nomadland. She also became only the second female director in Oscar history to win the award.

Zhao's next film will be very different to the three she's made so far — a big-budget Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) blockbuster called Eternals, which will feature the MCU's first gay superhero and its first deaf one. Zhao approached Disney to direct, rather than being head-hunted to join the fold of the biggest franchise in the world...

