Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I deserved to win'

The beauty queen reflects on her historic reign, which has been filled with excitement and disappointment

In 1978, Margaret Gardiner made history by becoming the first South African to win the Miss Universe title. She was 18 years old. In 2019, Zozibini Tunzi became the third woman from SA to clinch the title, and this year she set the record as the longest-reigning Miss Universe of all time (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2021-03-19-zozibini-tunzi-makes-history-as-the-longest-reigning-miss-universe/). As Tunzi prepares to crown her successor at the 69th Miss Universe pageant on May 16, she chats to Gardiner about her historic reign, which has been full of excitement and disappointment.



“I didn't want to disappoint SA,” says Tunzi. “I was confident during the pageant but I woke up on the day and thought, “Demi-Leigh [Nel-Peters] won in 2017, and Tamaryn [Green] was first runner-up [in 2018].”..