Behind the seams of Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert's pageant wardrobe
The beauty queen has given fans a sneak peek at some of the gorgeous gowns she'll be wearing when she represents Mzansi on the international stage
Beauty queen Natasha Joubert showed off some of the striking outfits she’ll be wearing when she represents SA at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant during her virtual fashion show, #DestinyDesigned, on Saturday.
As a designer with her own label, Joubert knows that the fashion industry has been “one of the hardest hit sectors due to the global pandemic”.
An online fundraiser, #DestinyDesigned aimed to help empower 12 talented local designers by showcasing their work.
Along with modelling outfits created by the featured designers and her own brand, Natalia Jefferys, Joubert gave fans a sneak peek at her Miss Universe pageant wardrobe.
This includes her national costume, which was created by designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee.
“We wanted to create something special and proudly SA. We not only created a garment to show off our skills and for dramatic effect, but it also had to be something truly meaningful and represent a cause close to Natasha’s heart,” said Coetzee of the outfit on Instagram.
The resulting white beaded gown has an angelic silhouette courtesy of wing-like sleeves and a fluttering train, which has been printed with colourful drawings done by youngsters in Randburg and Diepsloot.
“I will be carrying the children of SA with me when I walk onto the international stage in my national costume ... the artwork tells the story of preschool children’s very personal experiences of lockdown and how the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their young lives,” explained Joubert on Instagram.
Beading also features heavily in one of the evening gowns Joubert will don during Miss Universe.
This figure-hugging fuchsia and lilac number with sparking fringing was designed by Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture, who also created a number of other garments for the pageant.
“Designing for a beauty pageant is very different from any other designs,” said Fouche.
“Pageants are extremely competitive. You have to make sure that your dress will make a lasting impression on the judges for all the right reasons, while at the same time complimenting the contestant and accentuating her beauty and personality.
“These dresses are something totally different from what you have seen before. Our focus was definitely on structure, hues of colour and a mature elegance,” she added.
“I think SA will love what they see and Natasha, with her exceptional radiance, will stand out above all in these unique dresses.”
• The Miss Universe pageant will take place in Florida in the US on May 16 (02h00 to 05h00 on May 17 SA time). The reigning Miss Universe, SA’s Zozibini Tunzi, will be in attendance to crown her successor.