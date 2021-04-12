Behind the seams of Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert's pageant wardrobe

Beauty queen Natasha Joubert showed off some of the striking outfits she’ll be wearing when she represents SA at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant during her virtual fashion show, #DestinyDesigned, on Saturday.

As a designer with her own label, Joubert knows that the fashion industry has been “one of the hardest hit sectors due to the global pandemic”.

An online fundraiser, #DestinyDesigned aimed to help empower 12 talented local designers by showcasing their work.

Along with modelling outfits created by the featured designers and her own brand, Natalia Jefferys, Joubert gave fans a sneak peek at her Miss Universe pageant wardrobe.