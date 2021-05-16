Where to watch the Miss Universe pageant in SA

SA is hoping for back-to-back wins as Natasha Joubert competes against 73 beauty queens from around the globe for the title of Miss Universe 2020.

The finale of the pageant, which had been postponed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.

Thanks to the time difference, local fans can tune in to watch it live on Monday: it'll be broadcast from 2am to 5am on 1 Magic (DStv channel 103). If that's too early for you, catch the repeat at 9.30pm on the same channel.

Along with Joubert, you can expect to spot a few other familiar faces during the glam event. The reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, will be on hand to crown her successor, while a fellow Saffa will be acting as a backstage correspondent: Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow (née Nel-Peters).