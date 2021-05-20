WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi on her emotional final walk: 'It was a nod to those who came before us'
Zozibini Tunzi has dedicated her emotional last walk as Miss Universe to those who paved the way before her.
Tunzi took her last walk before handing over her crown to Mexico’s Andrea Meza during the finale of the 69th pageant in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she said the walk was a nod to those who came before her.
“A nod to those who came before us. For who are we, and where are we going if we do not know where we come from?” she wrote.
Tunzi took her last walk draped in a black and white Xhosa-inspired outfit by Birgit Gibbs of Biji La Maison de Couture.
Sunday Times reported that the beaded dress took over 800 hours to make.
“I started Zozi’s Miss Universe journey with her and it just felt right to complete it with her,” said the designer.
Tunzi held the title for over 490 days, officially making her the longest-reigning Miss Universe ever.
She was crowned Miss Universe in December 2019, and her victory made her the third SA woman to win the title.
Reflecting on the journey, Tunzi said it wasn't just hers alone.
“I'm reminded every day that my journey wasn't just mine alone. Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts and walking side by side with me in this important chapter of my life,” she said.
“Once again, may every child who witnessed this moment believe in the absolute power of their dreams.”
I'm reminded everyday that my journey wasn't just mine alone. Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts & walking side by side with me on this important chapter of my life. Once again- May every child who witnessed this moment believe in the absolute power of their dreams❤🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/yv3SnxQTpO— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) May 17, 2021