WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi on her emotional final walk: 'It was a nod to those who came before us'

Zozibini Tunzi has dedicated her emotional last walk as Miss Universe to those who paved the way before her.

Tunzi took her last walk before handing over her crown to Mexico’s Andrea Meza during the finale of the 69th pageant in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she said the walk was a nod to those who came before her.

“A nod to those who came before us. For who are we, and where are we going if we do not know where we come from?” she wrote.