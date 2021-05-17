‘I’m the one who came and took up space’: Zozibini Tunzi on her legacy

When the Eastern Cape beauty queen clinched the title in 2019 while flaunting her now signature fade, she sparked conversations about the need to challenge society’s outdated definitions of beauty.

“Beauty never looked like me. I was not the standard,” she recalls.

She elaborates that winning Miss Universe was a “solid reminder” that, if she works hard, there’s no limit to what she is capable of achieving regardless of her social class, race or gender.

“I hope becoming Miss Universe means the same to others watching my journey as well: They, too, are capable,” she adds.