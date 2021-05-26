Will SA be able to see the spectacular Super Flower Blood Moon?

Skygazers in parts of the world are in for a spectacular sight on Wednesday, when there will be a Super Flower Blood Moon on the rise.

A Blood Moon is a phenomenon that only occurs during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon. This causes the celestial satellite to take on a dark ruby glow, hence its name.

Nasa explains that as the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, or umbra, the sun’s light is blocked, and the only light that reaches its surface comes from the edges of our planet’s atmosphere.

“The eclipsed moon is dimly illuminated by red-orange light left over from all the sunsets and sunrises occurring around the world at that time. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear.”

Unfortunately this lunar eclipse won’t be visible in SA, so we won’t be able to spot the Blood Moon, said Dr Daniel Cunnama, science engagement astronomer at the SA Astronomical Observatory.

Mzansi will enjoy a Super Flower Moon, however, and Cunnama said this is an impressive sight.