R Kelly fires two defence lawyers as trial looms — but judge won't postpone

R Kelly told a federal judge on Wednesday that he fired two of his defence lawyers, exposing deep rifts in the singer's legal defence team ahead of his August sex abuse trial in New York.

Kelly confirmed to US district judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn that he fired Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, leaving him with two defence lawyers.

“Is that what your wish is?” Donnelly asked Kelly during a hearing conducted by telephone.

“Absolutely, yes ma'am, your honour,” he responded.

Kelly's remaining lawyers, Thomas Farinella and Nicole Becker, said they would carry on preparing for the scheduled August 9 trial.