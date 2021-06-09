SA’s theatre greats lend their voices to help save much-loved arts festival

SA’s theatre heavyweights John Kani, Athol Fugard, Nthati Moshesh, Fiona Ramsay and Gcina Mhlophe have lent their voices to a global campaign to save the Hilton Arts Festival from extinction in light of diminished arts funding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supporters and performers around the world are continuing to pledge their support for a crowdfunding appeal by the organisers through BackaBuddy to enable the festival, held annually at the Hilton College theatre in KwaZulu-Natal, to continue.

The festival is due to be held in September.

Photos of supporters in front of iconic landmarks around the world have been posted on social media platforms over the past few weeks — from across SA, London and Bath in the UK, Paris, Barcelona, Moscow, Lillehammer in Norway, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, the US and the Bahamas.

Kani joined other luminaries in a five-minute video posted on the crowdfunding page imploring for contributions to save the festival. He appealed to supporters to “help us turn out the ghost lights and bring back the spotlight”.