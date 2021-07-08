'Everything I do as a dark-skinned, transwoman is a statement': Lehlogonolo Machaba

Lehlogonolo Machaba, a 24-year old transgender woman from the North West, had many reasons not to enter the Miss SA competition but the odds fuelled her need to represent her community and make a statement on one of the country's most prominent stages.

South Africans were introduced to her on Tuesday after Miss SA announced the 30 contestants who will compete for the coveted title. Her goal? To give hope and inspire fearlessness.

“Everything I do as a dark-skinned, transgender woman is a statement. My mere existence in society is threatening and there's a lot of closet transgender women who are afraid to come out in fear of receiving hate and even worse, being killed.

“By doing this I am helping all those women to know that there's still hope and the world is changing for good, slowly but surely,” she said.

The Miss SA competition has been open to transgender women since 2019.