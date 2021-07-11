Movie Review

'First Cow' milks emotions with a thoughtful meditation on friendship

This slow-moving movie tells a beautiful story of friendship and the hearty determination of 19th-century pioneers who gave birth to the 'American dream'

These days Portland, Oregon, is the butt of plenty of jokes about hipster craft brewers and organic farmers. Once, though, the Pacific Northwest was hard, muddy, fur-trapping country populated by eccentric men looking for their slice of the American dream in the region's beaver-rich forests and gold-bearing rivers.



Minimalist Indie auteur Kelly Reichardt's complex, layered, gently realised small tale of the touching bromance between two awkward dreamers begins in the present with the grisly discovery by a dog walker of two skeletons lying side by side, hands clasped together, before the film drops us into their back story in the frontier world of 19th-century Oregon...