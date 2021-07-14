Beset by squabbles, Britney Spears conservatorship case back in court

Three weeks after Britney Spears pleaded with a judge to get her life back, her bid for freedom returns to court on Wednesday with the conservatorship that controls her personal and business affairs embroiled in disputes, resignations and reports of death threats.

Spears, 39, seems no nearer to bringing an end to the 13-year court-sanctioned conservatorship she called abusive, stupid and embarrassing in an emotional address in June.

The case returns to Los Angeles court on Wednesday after bombshell remarks by Spears in which she spoke of being prevented from marrying again or having more children, and said she wanted to choose her own lawyer.

The singer has yet to file the necessary legal documents to terminate the conservatorship. Her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham quit last week and has not yet been replaced.