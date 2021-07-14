Celeb Maps Maponyane shuts one of his burger joints due to lockdown
Popular burger joint Buns Out has announced the closure of its Rosebank branch due to the impact of the lockdown level 4 restrictions recently reimposed on the country.
In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a move to adjusted level 4 which included the banning of alcohol sales and gatherings and the closure of gyms and restaurants.
On Sunday, Ramaphosa kept most restrictions in place, but allowed the reopening of gyms and restaurants under certain conditions.
Despite this, Buns Out, in a statement released on social media, announced it would close its Rosebank branch as a result of the ongoing restrictions.
“It is with great sadness that we post to you this evening to confirm the closure of our Rosebank branch. We had started on our journey in Rosebank with an eye on the future and optimism of growth and life beyond level 3 lockdown.
“Unfortunately, having been put back into level 4 lockdown and the restrictions that have been placed on us with regards to the sale of alcohol has made this journey ever tougher and insurmountable.
“As such, we felt it necessary to focus on the survival of our Linden and Norwood branches, both of which continue to trade as normal.”
The eatery said the move was “not an easy decision, but a necessary one, and we hope to see you still getting your Buns Out regularly — it's good for your health”.
This was confirmed by celebrity owner, actor Maps Maponyane, who said the “current conditions have made it too challenging” for the branch to remain operational.
“We tried. This isn’t the end of the road,” he tweeted.